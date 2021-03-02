Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Major Shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc Sells 52,000 Shares

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $602,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 174,400 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $2,054,432.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 24,600 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $283,392.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 250,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $2,967,500.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 60,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $698,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $45,177,500.00.

NYSE:CNR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,000. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $708,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71,286 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 623,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 299,487 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

