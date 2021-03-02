Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Major Shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc Sells 60,000 Shares

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 174,400 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $2,054,432.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 24,600 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $283,392.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 250,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $2,967,500.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $602,160.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $45,177,500.00.

Shares of CNR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 505,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,000. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

