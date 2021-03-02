Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. Corning posted sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $13.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Corning by 1,450.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 784,096 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Corning by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 53,758 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Corning by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 96,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 379,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

