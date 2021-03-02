Cortex Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Cortex has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $40.68 million and $6.43 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.99 or 0.00810232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00028532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00061131 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00045419 BTC.

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

