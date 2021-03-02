Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Critical Review

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cortexyme and Dyadic International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$36.98 million ($1.94) -18.78 Dyadic International $1.68 million 88.34 -$8.31 million ($0.31) -17.42

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dyadic International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -37.78% -35.24% Dyadic International -539.34% -27.54% -26.33%

Volatility & Risk

Cortexyme has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cortexyme and Dyadic International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 2 1 4 0 2.29 Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cortexyme presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.25%. Dyadic International has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.70%. Given Dyadic International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Cortexyme shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dyadic International beats Cortexyme on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. It has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd., as well as with the Israel Institute for Biological Research; strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U.; research collaboration with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; research and commercialization collaboration with Serum Institute of India Pvt.; and nonexclusive research collaboration with WuXi Biologics. The company also has a collaboration with TurtleTree Scientific Pte. Ltd. to develop various recombinant protein growth factors. Dyadic International, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

