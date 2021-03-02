CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of CoStar Group worth $47,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 287.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 374,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,683,000 after purchasing an additional 277,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 920.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 226,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after buying an additional 204,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,249,000 after buying an additional 154,093 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CoStar Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,187,000 after buying an additional 147,288 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 31.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,379,000 after acquiring an additional 109,051 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $897.82.

CSGP stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $814.62. 2,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,818. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $894.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $872.28. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.40 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

