Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,006 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $94,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 16,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.7% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $330.93. 56,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,473. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $276.34 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

