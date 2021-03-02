COVA Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, COVA has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One COVA coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $841,314.12 and $130,609.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00058269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.20 or 0.00802696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00028559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00061053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00029514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00044699 BTC.

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.