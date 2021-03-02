Covivio’s (GSEFF) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GSEFF remained flat at $$78.79 during midday trading on Tuesday. Covivio has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.54.

Covivio Company Profile

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with Â25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

