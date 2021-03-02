Covivio’s (GSEFF) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GSEFF remained flat at $$78.79 during midday trading on Tuesday. Covivio has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.54.
Covivio Company Profile
Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Covivio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covivio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.