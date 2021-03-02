Cowa LLC Invests $5.40 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403,000. Apple accounts for approximately 4.1% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.98. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

