Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings of ($6.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CBRL traded down $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.15. The company had a trading volume of 219,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $160.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.60. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

