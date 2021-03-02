Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Hits New 12-Month High at $160.12

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $160.12 and last traded at $157.15, with a volume of 219035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.32.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sidoti began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CL King boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.40.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

