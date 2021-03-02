Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 52.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane stock opened at $86.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 227.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Crane Co. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $87.94.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crane from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.