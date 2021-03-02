Cream Reaches Market Cap of $64,184.87 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Cream has a total market capitalization of $64,184.87 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,206.15 or 0.99595855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00038823 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.00 or 0.01024754 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.43 or 0.00445091 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00298247 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00099895 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006795 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00039268 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

