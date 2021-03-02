Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance makes up 3.6% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 1.79% of Credit Acceptance worth $109,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 40.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 28.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $491,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 61.3% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACC traded down $5.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,285. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $355.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

