Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Credit Acceptance worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 0.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 61.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $378.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $355.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $199.00 and a one year high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.