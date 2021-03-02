Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Shares of CIK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,526,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,853. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $3.43.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.