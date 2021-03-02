Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.
Shares of CIK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,526,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,853. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $3.43.
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.