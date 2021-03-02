Credit Suisse Group Boosts Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target to $85.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $111.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,530.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,673,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,521 shares of company stock valued at $8,062,246. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

