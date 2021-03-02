Credit Suisse Group Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $580.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $480.00 to $580.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.04.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $489.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $466.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.02. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $199.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.