Credit Suisse Group Increases Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $50.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s previous close.

IR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

IR traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.27 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $59,439.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,250.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,564 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

