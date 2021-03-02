Credit Suisse Group Raises Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Price Target to $24.00

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ARD. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ardagh Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of Ardagh Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,509. Ardagh Group has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $482.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARD. Diameter Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 1,915,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after buying an additional 1,124,356 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Ardagh Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,058,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 142,224 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

