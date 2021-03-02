Credit Suisse Group Raises Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $40.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s current price.

COOP has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.25. 3,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $4,050,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

