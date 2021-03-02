Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

DHY remained flat at $$2.37 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,011,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,072. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.29. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.44.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

