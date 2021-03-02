Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.
DHY remained flat at $$2.37 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,011,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,072. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.29. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.44.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
