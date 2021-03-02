Credits (CS) Hits Market Cap of $12.36 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, Credits has traded up 52.2% against the US dollar. One Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0553 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $12.36 million and $1.04 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

