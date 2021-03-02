Crexendo (CXDO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.18, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Crexendo has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

CXDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crexendo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Crexendo, Inc provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

