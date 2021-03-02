Critical Survey: Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) versus BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) and Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackLine and Momo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine $288.98 million 25.28 -$30.70 million ($0.25) -510.40 Momo $2.44 billion 1.17 $426.74 million $1.94 8.71

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than BlackLine. BlackLine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of BlackLine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Momo shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of BlackLine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of Momo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BlackLine has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momo has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BlackLine and Momo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine 0 2 6 0 2.75 Momo 0 7 5 0 2.42

BlackLine presently has a consensus target price of $147.14, indicating a potential upside of 15.32%. Momo has a consensus target price of $25.15, indicating a potential upside of 48.82%. Given Momo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Momo is more favorable than BlackLine.

Profitability

This table compares BlackLine and Momo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine -11.58% -0.29% -0.11% Momo 15.75% 18.15% 11.04%

Summary

Momo beats BlackLine on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail. The company's financial close management solutions comprise Task Management that enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; Journal Entry, which allows users to generate, review, and post manual journal entries; and Variance Analysis that monitors and automatically identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances. Its Intercompany Hub solutions consists of Intercompany Workflow, which replaces informal, ad-hoc intercompany requests, and approvals; Intercompany Processing that records an organization's intercompany transactions and posts them from a single source; and Netting and Settlement, which automatically generate a real-time, aggregated settlement matrix that shows the balance of transactions. The company also provides Compliance, is an integrated solution that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing; and implementation, support, and training services. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises and mid-market companies across various industries. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc. operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience. It also operates Tantan, a social and dating app for young mobile Internet users, which enables users to find and establish romantic connections, and meet interesting people. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. in July 2014. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

