CROAT Price Tops $0.0033 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. CROAT has a total market cap of $284,887.80 and $253.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 44% higher against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,698,076 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

