Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CROMF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CROMF remained flat at $$11.50 on Tuesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

