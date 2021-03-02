Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) (TSE:CRON) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) (TSE:CRON) had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$7.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 26.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) from C$5.60 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.29.

CRON stock traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.94. The company has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 48.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.82 and a 12 month high of C$20.08.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

