CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%.
Shares of CAPL opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 411.76%.
CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.
Featured Story: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.