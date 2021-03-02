CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

Shares of CAPL opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 411.76%.

CAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

