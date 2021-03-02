CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.19

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and traded as low as $17.31. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 84,954 shares traded.

CAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $666.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. Equities research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 411.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

