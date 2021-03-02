Crust (CRU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.75 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Crust has a market cap of $23.33 million and $1.75 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can now be bought for $14.36 or 0.00029510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crust has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000557 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.