Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.10 and last traded at $59.01. 1,047,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 751,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.49.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 435.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

