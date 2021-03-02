Cryptaur (CPT) Price Up 42.7% This Week

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $610.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 42.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.89 or 0.00813270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00028818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00061355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00045335 BTC.

Cryptaur is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,980,371,437 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

