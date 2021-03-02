Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Capitalization Hits $492,002.64

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 43.3% higher against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $492,002.64 and $1,914.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

