Crypto Village Accelerator Market Capitalization Tops $7.02 Million (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 344.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $7.02 million and $133,512.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00058548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.42 or 0.00803632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00028602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00061284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

