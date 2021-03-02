CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Achieves Market Cap of $567,403.51

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 43% against the dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $567,403.51 and approximately $23,793.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00061295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.45 or 0.00837692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00030113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00062564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00029952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00047373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

