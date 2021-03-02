Cryptocean Trading 5.8% Higher This Week (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and $20,599.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001654 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.88 or 0.00815975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00028903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00061309 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00045370 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.