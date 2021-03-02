CryptoFlow 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,068.00 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $5,068.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.73 or 0.00512298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00075557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00079077 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00059024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00078279 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.22 or 0.00478695 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000464 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.