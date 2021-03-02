Cryptopay 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,180.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $2,180.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00058269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.20 or 0.00802696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00028559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00061053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00029514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00044699 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

