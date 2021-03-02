Cryptrust (CTRT) Price Down 32.2% This Week

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Cryptrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Cryptrust has a market cap of $40,334.05 and approximately $1,677.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptrust has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.15 or 0.00498178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00075712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00078918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00079738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.65 or 0.00469952 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Cryptrust Coin Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptrust’s official website is cryptrust.io

Cryptrust Coin Trading

