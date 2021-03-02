Cube Hits Market Cap of $1.92 Million (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Cube token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Cube has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $88.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cube has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00058747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.71 or 0.00806922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00028832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00061218 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

About Cube

Cube (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io

Cube Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.