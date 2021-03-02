CUDOS (CUDOS) Price Hits $0.0485

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. CUDOS has a market cap of $16.01 million and $1.94 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUDOS has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUDOS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.44 or 0.00491879 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00076203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00078821 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00078997 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00055949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.02 or 0.00503350 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,308,072 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

