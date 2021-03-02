CUDOS (CUDOS) Price Hits $0.0486 on Exchanges

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $15.41 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CUDOS has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One CUDOS token can currently be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CUDOS alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.48 or 0.00512246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00074175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00078605 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00061774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00078293 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.69 or 0.00473970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC.

CUDOS Profile

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,754,007 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

Buying and Selling CUDOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUDOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUDOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.