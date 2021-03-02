Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $166.33 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $166,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

AMZN opened at $3,146.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,231.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,204.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

