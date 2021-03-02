Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to announce $5.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.13 billion. Cummins posted sales of $5.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $22.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $22.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $24.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.62.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $262.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.04 and a 200 day moving average of $225.46. Cummins has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $265.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

