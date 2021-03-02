Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1,916.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in Cummins by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,273,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Argus upped their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.67.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $265.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.46.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

