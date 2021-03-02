Curio (CUR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.00 Million

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Curio token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001128 BTC on exchanges. Curio has a market cap of $1.00 million and $31,875.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Curio has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.81 or 0.00806765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00028523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00061154 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00029977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Curio Profile

Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com . The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.