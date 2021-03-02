Curve DAO Token Price Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $2.54 or 0.00005205 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $597.01 million and $517.35 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.22 or 0.00816954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00028902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00029705 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,443,981,847 coins and its circulating supply is 234,709,452 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

