Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 214,878 shares during the quarter. Customers Bancorp comprises 3.1% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 1.60% of Customers Bancorp worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,166,000 after purchasing an additional 133,435 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,232 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $659,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.57. 892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $28.89.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $37,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,588 shares of company stock worth $416,760 in the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

